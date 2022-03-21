Nevada governor seeks no prosecution in restaurant encounter

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor says he doesn’t want two men prosecuted for accosting him and his family at a Las Vegas restaurant last month. In a statement on Monday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was outraged but doesn’t want to, in his words, fuel or glorify anger and violence. The Democrat now campaigning for a second term also says he won’t speak about the incident again. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson says he’ll honor Sisolak’s request not to prosecute. The Feb. 28 incident involved the Sisolaks and Justin Andersch, a self-described “digital creator” who promotes far-right anti-government conspiracy theories.