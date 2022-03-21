Nevada court rejects bid to revive claim against UFC chief

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court panel has rejected an appeal in a legal battle between UFC President Dana White and a Las Vegas man who went to prison for trying to extort White in a sex-tape case. A lawyer representing Ernesto Joshua Ramos in a breach-of-contract lawsuit against White said Monday he’ll ask the full seven-member court to reconsider the decision. Attorney Ian Christopherson says he believes a federal judge who in 2016 sentenced Ramos to a year and a day in federal prison ruled that Ramos had a right to assert his claims against White. White’s lawyer, Donald Campbell, didn’t immediately respond to messages.