Nevada bankruptcies amid pandemic lower than Great Recession

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The pandemic may not have hit Nevada as hard economically as the Great Recession, based on bankruptcy filings. The Las Vegas Sun reported Monday that data shows bankruptcy filings last year were a little over a quarter of what they were more than 10 years ago. The American Bankruptcy Institute says that there were 30,000 bankruptcy filings for Nevada residents in 2009 and 2010 and that there were 7,000 in 2021. An Institute official says pauses on student loan repayments and government protection are some of the factors making a difference. Nevada bankruptcy attorneys think there will be an increase in bankruptcies because of inflation and high gas prices.