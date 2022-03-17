Family, sheriff plea for help to locate missing Nevada woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Family members and a sheriff in northern Nevada issued a plea for public help to find an 18-year-old woman who they said has not been seen since a man got into her car last weekend outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley. Naomi Irion’s older brother, Casey Valley, told reporters Thursday in Fernley that store surveillance video showed the man wearing a mask and dark hood said or did something to make his sister let him in before he got in and drove away. Lyon County Sheriff Frank Hunewill says her car was found a short distance away and authorities are looking for a dark four-door Chevrolet 2500 High Country pickup truck. Fernley is on Interstate 80 east of Reno.