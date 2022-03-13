Rookie Sillinger’s hat trick puts Blue Jackets past Knights

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eighteen-year-old rookie Cole Sillinger recorded the first hat trick of his NHL career, Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-4. Sillinger scored once in the first period and twice in the second and Oliver Bjorkstrand assisted both times. Logan Thompson made 32 stops in just his third game this season for Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, Evgenii Dadonov and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights. Sillinger is the league’s youngest player and had eight goals in his first 56 games.