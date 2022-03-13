2 found dead in Vegas apartment in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman have been found dead in a downtown Las Vegas apartment and it appears to be a murder-suicide. They say the bodies were discovered by a neighbor at the apartment complex about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The names of the couple who reportedly lived together haven’t been released yet. But police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the man was in his early 40s and the woman was in her early 50s and they were found with gunshot wounds. Police say the neighbor told officers that they heard the man and the woman in a domestic related argument on Tuesday. On Saturday, the same neighbor got a call from the employer of the woman saying she hadn’t been at work for a few days.