AP Nevada
Police: Woman stabbed date in revenge of Iranian’s killing

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police say a woman stabbed her date whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike. KLAS-TV reports Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary.  Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck “for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani  in 2020,” police wrote in a report. U.S. forces killed Soleimani , a top general in Iran’s military, in a drone strike in January 2020. Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations. 

