Vegas officer held on federal charges in 3 casino robberies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. magistrate judge ordered a Las Vegas police officer held in federal custody pending another hearing March 24 on charges stemming from armed robberies that authorities say netted about $164,000 from three area casinos since November. Caleb Rogers’ appointed federal public defender didn’t immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment following Rogers’ appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. Rogers was tackled by a security guard and arrested Feb. 27 at the Rio hotel-casino, where police and the FBI say he robbed a cashier while displaying a police-issued handgun. Rogers also is accused of robbing the Red Rock Resort and the Aliante Casino Hotel Spa. He could face up to life in federal prison if he’s convicted.