Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 9:20 AM

Vegas officer held on federal charges in 3 casino robberies

KION

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. magistrate judge ordered a Las Vegas police officer held in federal custody pending another hearing March 24 on charges stemming from armed robberies that authorities say netted about $164,000 from three area casinos since November. Caleb Rogers’ appointed federal public defender didn’t immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment following Rogers’ appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. Rogers was tackled by a security guard and arrested Feb. 27 at the Rio hotel-casino, where police and the FBI say he robbed a cashier while displaying a police-issued handgun. Rogers also is accused of robbing the Red Rock Resort and the Aliante Casino Hotel Spa. He could face up to life in federal prison if he’s convicted.

AP Nevada

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content