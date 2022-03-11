Skip to Content
Renown Health ousts CEO-president after probe of ‘concerns’

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The board of Renown Health has fired Dr. Tony Slonim as president and CEO of the northern Nevada health care network, ending his tenure that began in 2014. A Renown statement released Thursday said the board determined that Renown “required new leadership” following an investigation of unspecified concerns presented to the board. Renown did not provide specifics, but KRNV-TV reported that the investigation was prompted by “allegations regarding confidential personnel matters.” A phone number associated with Slonim was not in service Friday and he could not be reached for comment. Two Renown executives will replace Slonim on an interim basis. 

