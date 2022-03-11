Casino company marks start of work on new Vegas-area resort

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local casino company with several other Las Vegas-area properties has marked the start of a $750 million project to build a 200-room hotel tower and casino in a growing residential and commercial neighborhood southwest of the city. Red Rock Resorts employees and executives held a ceremony Friday at the site near the 215 Beltway where the Durango Casino & Resort is slated to open in late 2023. A second phase would add another tower, more hotel rooms, a theater-entertainment space and enlarged casino. Station Casinos owns the property and has six other casino-hotels open in and around Las Vegas. It has three additional properties that closed during the coronavirus pandemic and have not reopened.