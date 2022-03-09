Vegas convention center renovation to standardize facades

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials in Las Vegas plan to spend $435 million renovating older parts of the Las Vegas Convention Center to match the look of a sprawling new exhibition hall section that opened last year. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved the expenditure as part of a phased project first approved in 2017. Authority board members also approved access for a new portion of the Vegas Loop, an underground transit system that connects the old and new parts of the convention center. The two-year renovation project is slated to begin in 2024. It will upgrade the halls and their facades to standards established when the new $1 billion expansion opened last June.