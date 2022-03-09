Uptick but no exodus: Despite stress, many teachers stay put

By MATT BARNUM of Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat and Associated Press

Data shows that a feared exodus of teachers during the coronavirus pandemic has not yet come to pass, although concerning signs about the health of the profession remain. Teacher resignation rates actually dipped after COVID first hit schools and as this school year approached generally returned to pre-pandemic levels. The federal government does not keep annual records, and neither do some states. But figures from five states and 19 large U.S. school districts show that turnover going into this school year was comparable to rates before the pandemic. Elsewhere, turnover was a bit higher but still near pre-pandemic rates.