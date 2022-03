HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Ezra Manjon posted 17 points and UC Davis beat Cal Poly 63-53 in the first round of the Big West Conference tournament. Caleb Fuller had 16 points and eight rebounds for the seventh-seeded Aggies (13-10). Elijah Pepper added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trevon Taylor had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (7-21). Cal Poly advances to play No. 2 seed CSU Fullerton in a quarterfinal match-up on Thursday