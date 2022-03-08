Heller, Lee among Republicans to enter Nevada governor race

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller is among Republicans who have made their campaigns for governor official. The former U.S. congressman and Nevada secretary of state filed his candidacy papers Tuesday in Carson City. North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee filed his documents, and Las Vegas real estate investor Barak Zilberberg, former Elko-area mine employee Gary Evertsen and Air Force veteran Tom Heck also filed. Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, investor Guy Nohra and Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon also are expected to enter the race. Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak filed paperwork Monday to seek a second term.