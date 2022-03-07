No. 15 BYU women beat Portland 59-52 in WCC semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, Paisley Harding added 14 and No. 15 BYU beat fourth-seeded Portland 59-52 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament. Top-seeded BYU avenged its only conference loss this season, falling 75-64 at Portland on Feb. 3, to earn a chance at its first WCC tournament championship since 2019 on Tuesday night. Tegan Graham had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Lauren Gustin grabbed 10 rebounds for BYU. Burnham scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half and Alex Fowler had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Portland.