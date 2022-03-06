Haas to run rebranded F1 cars and Fittipaldi at Bahrain test

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The owner of the Haas Formula One team says his two cars will be rebranded for this week’s test in Bahrain and Pietro Fittipaldi will replace Nikita Mazepin for the three-day session. Gene Haas on Saturday cut ties with Mazepin and the Russian company that sponsored the two F1 cars. The sponsor is owned by Mazepin’s father. Haas told The Associated Press before the NASCAR race in Las Vegas that criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made the relationship with Mazepins untenable. The cars will be rebranded with Haas Automation logos for the three-day test this week.