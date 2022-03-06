1 person dead, another severely burned in Kingman house fire

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say one person has died and another is hospitalized with severe burn after a house fire in Kingman. They say fire crews responded to the fire about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found two victims at the scene. County Sheriff’s officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name hasn’t been released yet. Authorities say the second victim was treated at the scene and then transported to a Kingman hospital before being flown to a Las Vegas, Nevada hospital for treatment of severe burn injuries. Sheriff’s officials and Kingman Fire Department investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.