Return of winter weather brings rain, snow to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is ending the week with scattered rain and snow. The return of winter weather has prompted forecasters to advise people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy roads Friday and Saturday in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles. Gusty winds are expected in the San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey Bay and inland areas of Southern California. Offshore gale warnings and small craft advisories have been issued along with high surf advisories for much of the central and south coasts. Subfreezing temperatures are possible along the far north coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.