Utah women upset No. 3 seed WSU 70-59 in Pac-12 tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jenna Johnson scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Utah upset No. 3 seed Washington State 70-59 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Sixth-seeded Utah (19-10) plays No. 2 seed Oregon in Friday’s semifinals. Johnson scored 10 points in the first quarter and her 3-pointer with 6:03 left in the first quarter gave Utah the lead for good at 15-12. The Cougars (19-10) went 0-for-5 from the field and committed three turnover as the Utes used a 15-0 run to take a 29-13 lead into the second quarter. Bella Murekatete made 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 18 points and Tara Wallack scored 16 on 6-of-10 shooting for Washington State.