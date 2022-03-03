Nevada anti-abortion group renews push for parental consent

By KEN RITTER

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anti-abortion advocates in Nevada are renewing a push to force the state Legislature to pass a law requiring parental notification before a person under 18 years old undergoes a medical procedure to end a pregnancy. Protect Our Girls is a political action committee backed by Nevada Right to Life. A group official said Thursday the signature-gathering drive renews an effort stopped in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Supporters will need about 140,000 signatures by November to force the state Legislature to vote on two proposed laws. The other ensures parental access to medical records of their children. If the Legislature doesn’t pass them, they’d be offered for a statewide vote in November 2024.