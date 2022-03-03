FBI: Agent involved in barricade-related shooting in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas bureau of the FBI says one of their agents shot and wounded a man in barricade situation. The FBI says the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday in the northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas Metro Police says its officers were assisting the FBI with a barricaded person in a residential area. A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Las Vegas office _ Sandy Breault _ says the wounded man was receiving medical attention. She says no FBI agents were injured in the shooting. The name of the wounded man wasn’t released. Neither the FBI nor Las Vegas police would release any details about the standoff or if any arrests were made.