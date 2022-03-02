Police: Man held in lounge shooting that killed 1, hurt 13

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested on murder and attempted murder charges in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and 13 people wounded at a hookah lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip. Records showed Tuesday that Lee Frank Wilson was arrested Monday. He remains jailed pending an initial court appearance Wednesday. In a statement, police called the investigation ongoing and said additional arrests are expected. The shooting has been described as an exchange of gunfire involving people at a private party. The dead man has been identified as 33-year-old Demetreus Beard. Police said two other people had critical injuries.