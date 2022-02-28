Nevada grand jury to get case of boy’s body found in freezer

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Nevada filed additional charges and will ask a grand jury to review evidence that a Las Vegas man held a woman and her children captive, killed her 4-year-old son and hid the body in a garage freezer. Brandon Toseland’s defense attorney, Scott Coffee, told reporters Monday that he wants to review evidence and hear how the boy died. Toseland was arrested Feb. 22 after a 7-year-old schoolgirl gave her teacher notes saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl’s brother was dead. Coffee acknowledged that police found a large hole dug in recent weeks in Toseland’s small backyard. He said Toseland intends to plead not guilty to murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges.