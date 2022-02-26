14 shot at Vegas hookah parlor; 1 dead and 2 critically hurt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say 14 people were shot before dawn at a hookah parlor and that one man died and two people suffered critical injuries. Police Capt. Dori Koren says the shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday and that preliminary information indicates there was a party in which two people got into an altercation. Authorities believe theyexchanged gunfire, striking multiple people. Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and that no suspect descriptions were immediately available. Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls. Koren says officers secured the scene and began rendering aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR.