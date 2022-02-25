Woman, 72, hit, killed by own running car in Reno postal lot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 72-year-old woman apparently was struck and killed by her own car in a parking lot after she got out of the running vehicle to enter a post office in south Reno. The Washoe County sheriff’s office said Friday a witness came across the woman on the ground in an empty parking spot with extensive injuries Wednesday at the Steamboat Post Office. A second witness noticed an unoccupied Lexus had crashed into two parked cars and was still running in reverse gear. That witness turned off the ignition. The woman was transported to a regional hospital where she later was pronounced dead.