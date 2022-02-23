Skip to Content
Sisolak’s new plans target housing, roads, internet, kids

By SCOTT SONNER and KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has outlined his latest plans for spending billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief and other funds with an emphasis on reducing housing costs, upgrading roads and expanding broadband internet access. In an off-year version of his state of the state speech Wednesday in Las Vegas, Sisolak emphasized he won’t propose any new tax increases. New initiatives will target money to lower child-care costs, provide free lunches for all school children and hire more health care workers. The Democratic governor is seeking re-election against a crowded field of Republicans critical of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He says Nevada is resilient and getting stronger every day.

