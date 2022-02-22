North Las Vegas crash victims’ family target of scammer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas police are looking into allegations that a man scammed a couple who lost seven family members, including four children, in a horrific car crash last month. Erlinda Zacarias told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday that a man who initially supported her and her husband, including accompanying them to the funeral home, began asking for personal documents like bank information. They reported him to police and have since learned his name was an alias. The investigation also revealed the suspected scammer had once done some construction work for Mayor John Lee. Zacarias lost four of her children, two adult stepsons her brother in the Jan. 29 crash.