Nevada deputy shoots suspected burglar armed with machete

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Carson City sheriff’s deputy shot a burglary suspect armed with a machete during a 2-hour standoff in a residential neighborhood. Sheriff Ken Furlong said Tuesday the suspect was reported in serious condition at a Reno hospital but that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No one else was hurt. Furlong says the suspect was shot after he charged at a nearby resident who existed his house through a garage at about 6:50 a.m. Deputies had responded at 4:30 a.m. regarding a man stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. Deputies say he had a knife and was threatening them with a lit torch and a machete.