Pastor, teacher from Vegas held as child sex case fugitive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 59-year-old church pastor and former elementary school teacher from Las Vegas has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a warrant accusing him of sex crimes involving children. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Reynaldo Crespin was arrested Saturday and jailed pending an extradition hearing and his transfer in custody to Nevada. Court records in Las Vegas show that Crespin was named in a warrant issued Feb. 10 on multiple charges including sexual assault against children under ages 16 and 14. Reports in Las Vegas identify Crespin as a second-grade teacher from 2016 until this month and a pastor at New Horizon Christian Church.