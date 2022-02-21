Movie props, costumes star in latest Las Vegas attraction

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new attraction in downtown Las Vegas wants guests to bask in movie magic through a gallery of iconic props. The items range from a James Bond American Express card to “Predator” weapons to a hat worn by Johnny Depp in “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” The Movie Prop Experience is within the Neonopolis complex at the Fremont Street Experience. The museum-like venue is set to open this week. Displays include a golden snitch from the “Harry Potter” series, a a towering extraterrestrial from the “Alien” franchise and movie scripts from the Bond film “Casino Royale” and Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight.”