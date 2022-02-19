Woman gets up to 20 years in prison for fatal push from bus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for pushing a 74-year-old man off a stopped bus and causing his death. Under a plea agreement and the sentence imposed Friday, Cadesha Bishop must serve at least eight years in prison before being eligible for parole. She pleaded guilty Dec. 27 to a reduced charge of abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in death. The 28-year-old Bishop was originally charged with murder in the 2019 death of Serge Fournier. He died about a month after he landed on his head on a sidewalk.