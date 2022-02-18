Las Vegas restaurant subject of probe after patrons fall ill

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating cases of illness among people who ate at a Thai restaurant in Las Vegas this year. The restaurant, Secret of Siam, on Centennial Center is currently closed. The health district says more than 30 people have reported symptoms that include increased heart rate, blurred vision, loss of consciousness, and numbness or tingling shortly after eating at the restaurant. The district is trying to determine the extent of illness. It’s asking anyone who ate at the restaurant in the last two months to take a survey on its website.