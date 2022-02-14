Eichel to make debut for Golden Knights on Wednesday

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel will make his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. He is the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck, which happened in November. It’ll also be the first time on the ice since the Golden Knights acquired him from Buffalo. Eichel said he knows there will be a lot of emotions when he returns after his biggest layoff since he started playing hockey. Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon and coach Peter DeBoer also announced captain Mark Stone has been placed on long-term injured reserve because of a lingering back injury.