Longtime CEO of Allegiant to step down, remain chairman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Add Allegiant Air to the list of airlines getting a new CEO this year. Parent company Allegiant Travel said Monday that Maurice Gallagher will step down as CEO on June 1 and be replaced by company president John Redmond. Gallagher has led Allegiant since 2001. He will remain chairman. The announcement comes on the same day that two of Allegiant’s low-cost-airline rivals, Spirit and Frontier, announce plans to merge into a bigger company.