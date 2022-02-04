Aircraft to Minneapolis returns to Vegas for ‘hard landing’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured when an aircraft bound from Las Vegas to Minneapolis returned early Friday for a “hard landing” with a landing gear malfunction at Harry Reid International Airport. Airline, airport and FAA officials said the right main landing gear of Sun Country Airlines flight 110 collapsed when the Boeing 737 landed about 1:20 a.m. Fifty passengers and six crew members deplaned by stairs and returned by bus to the airport terminal. An airport spokeswoman says the aircraft remained on a runway throughout the morning while crews removed fuel to allow it to be towed to a parking area. Other airport operations weren’t affected.