Incumbents have big money edge in Nevada’s U.S. House races

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Congressional incumbents continue to enjoy big fundraising advantages over their challengers in Nevada, where at least two of the four House seats are expected to be hotly contested. Third District Democrat Susie Lee has raised $2.5 million and reported nearly $1.8 million cash-on-hand as of Dec. 31. Fourth District Democrat Steven Horsford has raised nearly $1.9 million with nearly $1.7 million cash-on-hand. Nevertheless, the top Republican challengers in both key swing districts have raised more than one-half million dollars. April Becker in the 3rd and Samuel Peters in the 4th both have ample money in their campaign coffers to make a run at turning those seats red.