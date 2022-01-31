Reno eyes 2 downtown hotels to convert to affordable housing

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno City Council is moving forward with plans to buy two older downtown hotels as part of a plan to convert them into apartment buildings with affordable housing. The council agreed on Friday to authorize city officials to make offers for the purchase of the the Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel and Casino. Mayor Hillary Schieve told KOLO-TV they could provide 300 to 400 affordable housing units in downtown Reno. Schieve says the goal is to invest $200 million into affordable workforce and transitional housing. She says they’re currently targeting existing buildings because they can rehabilitate them faster than building new structures.