Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 7:13 AM

Mother, child die in an apparent murder-suicide in Las Vegas

KION

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a woman and her baby have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Metropolitan Police say a Bureau of Land Management ranger found a car illegally parked in the Calico Basin area off state Route 159 around 1 p.m. Saturday. They say a woman in her mid-30s was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say a boy under 2 years old was in the seat next to the woman and also had a gunshot wound. They say a handgun also was found in the car. Police say the Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the mother and child.

AP Nevada

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content