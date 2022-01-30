Mother, child die in an apparent murder-suicide in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a woman and her baby have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Metropolitan Police say a Bureau of Land Management ranger found a car illegally parked in the Calico Basin area off state Route 159 around 1 p.m. Saturday. They say a woman in her mid-30s was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say a boy under 2 years old was in the seat next to the woman and also had a gunshot wound. They say a handgun also was found in the car. Police say the Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the mother and child.