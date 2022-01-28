Pawn shop crime spree nets Henderson man 14 years in prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Henderson man will serve 14 years in federal prison for taking part in a series of pawn shop robberies in 2016 that netted more than $200,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada says 31-year-old Kaili was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to three robbery counts and a count of brandishing a firearm while committing a crime. Tualau was part of a group that robbed at least nine pawn shops in Henderson and Las Vegas. One of the robbers would stand guard at the entrance of the store while brandishing a gun while others went inside and used a sledge hammer to break the glass on display cases containing expensive watches and jewelry. Four other people have also pleaded guilty.