Montana: Former billionaire can’t sue state in federal court

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Department of Revenue has filed its response to a lawsuit filed by former billionaire Tim Blixseth, who claims he suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when the state filed a petition to force him into bankruptcy to collect past-due taxes. The state argues the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Nevada does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case, because the 11th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits federal courts from hearing certain lawsuits against states. Blixseth filed his complaint in December and is seeking about $800 million in damages, including lost financial opportunities.