Las Vegas man allegedly attacked Asian American store owner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bond has been set at $25,000 for a Las Vegas man accused of attacking an Asian American business owner. Authorities say 36-year-old Anthony Dishari was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. During a bail hearing Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Mike Dickerson said Dishari beat the store owner in a parking lot after uttering racist slurs at the businessman’s employees. Dickerson says the crime was “motivated by racism.” Dishari’s lawyer Sean Sullivan says his client is not a racist. Sullivan says Dishari was jumped by some people after he left a bar and then was approached by another man with a weapon and a fight ensued.