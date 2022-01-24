Mirage Hotel volcano, icon on Vegas Strip, to get demolished

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The landmark volcano that spits fire outside the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas will soon be snuffed out. KLAS-TV reports Hard Rock International, which purchased the hotel property, plans to tear it down as part of a major renovation plan. A guitar-shaped hotel will take over. Previous owner MGM Resorts International will license The Mirage name and brand to Hard Rock for the next few years. Some not happy with the decision to do away with the volcano have started an online petition on change.org. It has gathered more than 1,500 signatures.