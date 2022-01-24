Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 6:47 PM

Lehner makes 34 saves, Golden Knights shut out Capitals 1-0

KION

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robin Lehner stopped all 34 shots he faced to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals, 1-0. It’s Lehner’s first shutout of the season and 17th of his NHL career. His biggest save came on Alex Ovechkin during a lengthy 5-on-3 power play in the second period. Michael Amadio scored the only goal for Vegas. The Golden Knights won a second consecutive game after losing their previous three. The Capitals have lost seven of their past 10 games. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in net for Washington. 

AP Nevada

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content