Family: Vegas police to pay $2.35M in jail restraint death

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a tourist who died in Las Vegas after being strapped to a restraint chair in jail following his arrest on a trespassing charge has agreed to a $2.35 million settlement of a federal wrongful death case. Sarah Grady, attorney for relatives of Nicholas Farah, said Monday they agreed to drop their lawsuit against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, jailers and a police officer involved in Farah’s detention and death in March 2019. Police said at the time that Farah became unconscious after several jail guards pressed his body forward toward his knees while officers replaced one set of wrist handcuffs with another.