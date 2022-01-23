Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats braced for disaster when state legislatures began redrawing congressional maps. They feared that Republican dominance of statehouses would tilt power away from them for the next decade. But such anxiety is beginning to ease. For Democrats, the worst case scenario of losing well over a dozen seats in the U.S. House appears unlikely to happen. That’s after some aggressive map drawing of their own in states with Democratic legislatures. Some Democrats now predict the typical congressional district will shift from leaning to the right of the national vote to matching it, ending a distortion that has given the GOP a built-in advantage.