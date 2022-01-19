UNR President Sandoval defends in-person classes amid surge

RENO, Nev. (AP) — University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval is defending his decision to begin the spring semester with mostly in-person classes this week. His comments in an interview with KRNV-TV come after a group of faculty members called for a two-week classroom closure in the face of unprecedented growth in COVID-19 cases. The new semester began Tuesday. Sandoval points to high vaccination rates among students and faculty and the desire from students to have in-person learning. Sandoval says roughly 90% of students are vaccinated against COVID-19, a vaccination rate that is about 26% higher than the vaccination rate in Washoe County. He said 98% of faculty and staff are vaccinated.