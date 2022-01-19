Nevada enlisting nursing students for hospital staff crisis

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With Nevada hospitals reporting a staffing crisis and health officials reporting COVID-19 patient tallies at pandemic highs, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak highlighted a program Wednesday to enlist nursing students to help meet the demand for medical providers. The move came with health officials reporting medical facilities struggling to keep doors open due to sick staff. The governor says as many as 250 nursing apprentices could be drawn from among the nearly 900 students in accredited nursing programs statewide. The Nevada Hospital Association extended its “crisis” declaration for a third week and noted that hospitals in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County formally requested staffing help from Sisolak.