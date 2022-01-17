Clark County struggles to fill vacancies at public pools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County is struggling to fill vacancies at public swimming pools around Las Vegas. Television station KTNV reports that the lifeguard shortage is affecting operating hours and delaying the opening of some pools. Recreation specialist Taylor Carman says the pandemic also limited lifeguard classes the past two years. She says interest in the jobs has dropped, and incentives haven’t helped much. The county is recruiting for lifeguards, cashiers and water safety instructors. Officials say filling those positions will become more vital as summer approaches.