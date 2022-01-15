Raiders’ Hankins active for playoff game against Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is active for the Las Vegas Raiders’ opening-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hankins is dealing with back and knee injuries and was limited in practice this week. He was listed as questionable Friday. Raiders players on the inactive list included Amik Robertson, Patrick Onwuasor, Malcolm Koonce, Jordan Simmons, Jackson Barton, Nick Bowers and Kendal Vickers. Bengals inactives include Trenton Irwin, Stanley Morgan (hamstring) , Jalen Davis (hamstring), Josh Tupou (knee), Fred Johnson, Wyatt Ray and DT Tyler Shelvin.