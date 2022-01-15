Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration continues for the Raiders. A season of tumult in Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn’t catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. The most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appearance, a one-and-done wild-card game after the 2016 season. On Saturday, quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception on fourth down in the closing seconds to seal the 26-19 win for the Bengals.